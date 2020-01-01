Home States Kerala

Railways makes complaint redressal easy with integrated helpline

Rail Madad registers a complaint with minimum inputs from passenger.

Published: 01st January 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From January 1, rail passengers will no longer have to call multiple numbers to seek assistance or information. Doing away with multiple help-line numbers, the Railways has come up with just two numbers and an app.

According to a railway official, railway grievance helplines such as 138 (for general complaints), 1800111321 (for catering Services), 1072 (for accidents and safety), 152210 (for Vigilance), 58888/138 (for Clean my coach) and 9717630982 (for SMS Complaints) will be discontinued. “An integrated railway helpline 139 will take over all existing numbers,” he said. “Henceforth from January 1, railway helpline numbers 139 (train-related enquiries) and 182 (security related) will be the only helpline numbers functioning, along with Rail Madad  app,” said the official. According to the official, the mobile app Rail Madad (Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During travel) is designed to expedite and streamline passenger grievance redressal.

Salient features of Rail Madad application
Rail Madad registers a complaint with minimum inputs from passenger. It issues a unique ID instantly and relays the complaint online to field officials concerned for immediate action.“The action taken on the complaint is also relayed to the passenger through SMS, thus fast-tracking the entire process of complaint redressal through digitisation. The app also displays security helpline number and provides direct calling facility for immediate assistance in one easy step,” said a railway official. “All the modes of filing complaints including offline and online modes are being integrated on a single platform. Therefore the reports present a holistic picture of weak or deficient areas,” he added.

“This enables focused corrective action. The data analysis will also generate trends on various performance parameters like cleanliness and amenities of a selected train or station, thus making managerial decisions more precise and effective,” said the official.

