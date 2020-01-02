11 plastic items banned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday clarified that it has imposed a ban on 11 types of plastic products with effect from January 1. District Collectors, Sub Collectors and officials of local bodies, health department and Pollution Control Board have been tasked with enforcing the ban.

The fine for first offence is Rs 10,000 and the fines for second and third offences are Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively, along with cancellation of licence. Branded plastic products that will be collected and disposed of under extended producer responsibility have been exempted from the ban. The manufacturers, importers and owners should remove used plastic products in association with the local body concerned.

Plastic carry bag (irrespective of thickness)

Plastic sheet (spread ontables)

Thermocol

Plates, cups and decorativeitems made of styrofoam

Single-use cup, plate,spoon, fork, straw, dish,

stirrer made of plasticCups, plates, paper bowlwith plastic coating

Non-woven bags

Plastic flags

Plastic bunting

Plastic drinking waterpouch; non-branded

plastic juice packets, petbottles below 500 ml and

plastic garbage bag

PVC flex materials, plasticpackets