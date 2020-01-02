Home States Kerala

After plastic ban, traders shift to compostable bags

However, owners of grocery shops are finding it hard as they cannot charge customers for carry bags.

Compostable carry bags being used by supermarkets as an alternative to plastic carry bags

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the ban on single-use plastic officially coming into effect on Wednesday, traders in Kochi shifted to compostable and oxo-biodegradable carry bags, apart from the cloth and paper bags that were already in use. However, supermarkets were charging `10 to `25 for the bags.

Also, food products packed in plastic continued to flood the market. “We sell cloth and paper bags and urge our customers to bring their own carry bags,” said the manager of a supermarket.

However, owners of grocery shops are finding it hard as they cannot charge customers for carry bags. The alternatives for plastic carry bags are costly and customers of petty shops refuse to pay for carry bags.

Local juice stalls and restaurants are also having a hard time finding an alternative to pack their products. “We welcome the ban as it was harmful to the environment.

Plastic carry bags were the reason drains were clogged during the deluge of 2018. However, imposing a complete ban on plastic carry bags without finding an alternative is affecting our business. The government should conduct an awareness drive to educate people about the ban,” said a restaurant owner.

