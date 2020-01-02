Home States Kerala

Continue protest till Centre withdraws Citizenship Act: Jignesh Mevani

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia, especially the girls, who resisted the police action on the campus, came in for special praise from Mevani.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters carry the tricolour and posters during the massive rally held in Kochi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Wednesday | A SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The citizens of India are entrapped in a web spun by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and standing united is the only way out of it, said Jignesh Mevani, MLA and Dalit leader from Gujarat. Addressing the mammoth protest rally demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Marine Drive here on Wednesday, Mevani said the protest should maintain its momentum till the Centre withdraws the controversial Act.

“If we emerge as ‘Indians’ and boldly say we will not show any documents to prove our citizenship, then only India will be able to survive; then only the Constitution can survive; then only India’s diversity will survive,” he said to thunderous applause from the crowd. Flaying Modi and Shah, Mevani questioned the agenda behind the CAA. “ They introduced the Bill to shatter the soul of India. It was meant to make minorities and Dalits second class citizens.

They want to turn minorities into modern-day slaves,” said Mevani. According to him, the BJP government in Gujarat is planning to pass a resolution in favour of the CAA. “This is where Kerala stands out. A big salute to the Kerala government which passed a resolution to revoke the CAA. Kerala also deserves applause for bringing together all leaders, irrespective of political and caste differences, on a single platform,” he said. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia, especially the girls, who resisted the police action on the campus, came in for special praise from Mevani.

He hit out at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for creating a ‘jungle raj’ in the country’s most populous State. Former Bombay High Court Judge Justice BG Kolse Patil said, “Janshakti’ is the biggest power. What Modi and Shah are trying to do is to divert attention from the economic slowdown. They are selling the country to Ambanis and Adanis. It is time to protest and realise that we are all of the same blood,” he said.

JOINT SHOW The protest meeting on Wednesday also witnessed a rarely seen show of unity between Kanthapuram faction and the Indian Union Muslim League(IUML). And Sunni leader and state president of Kerala Muslim Jamaat, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar and Muslim League supremo Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal publicly shook hands and shared the dais.

The convention to declare agitation against the CAA was organised jointly by Muslim organisations, including Samastha Kerala Jamiyathul Ulama, Kerala Muslim Jamaat, Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islam and IUML

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jignesh Mevani CAA Anti CAA protests
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp