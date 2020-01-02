Continue protest till Centre withdraws Citizenship Act: Jignesh Mevani

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The citizens of India are entrapped in a web spun by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and standing united is the only way out of it, said Jignesh Mevani, MLA and Dalit leader from Gujarat. Addressing the mammoth protest rally demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Marine Drive here on Wednesday, Mevani said the protest should maintain its momentum till the Centre withdraws the controversial Act.

“If we emerge as ‘Indians’ and boldly say we will not show any documents to prove our citizenship, then only India will be able to survive; then only the Constitution can survive; then only India’s diversity will survive,” he said to thunderous applause from the crowd. Flaying Modi and Shah, Mevani questioned the agenda behind the CAA. “ They introduced the Bill to shatter the soul of India. It was meant to make minorities and Dalits second class citizens.

They want to turn minorities into modern-day slaves,” said Mevani. According to him, the BJP government in Gujarat is planning to pass a resolution in favour of the CAA. “This is where Kerala stands out. A big salute to the Kerala government which passed a resolution to revoke the CAA. Kerala also deserves applause for bringing together all leaders, irrespective of political and caste differences, on a single platform,” he said. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia, especially the girls, who resisted the police action on the campus, came in for special praise from Mevani.

He hit out at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for creating a ‘jungle raj’ in the country’s most populous State. Former Bombay High Court Judge Justice BG Kolse Patil said, “Janshakti’ is the biggest power. What Modi and Shah are trying to do is to divert attention from the economic slowdown. They are selling the country to Ambanis and Adanis. It is time to protest and realise that we are all of the same blood,” he said.

JOINT SHOW The protest meeting on Wednesday also witnessed a rarely seen show of unity between Kanthapuram faction and the Indian Union Muslim League(IUML). And Sunni leader and state president of Kerala Muslim Jamaat, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar and Muslim League supremo Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal publicly shook hands and shared the dais.

The convention to declare agitation against the CAA was organised jointly by Muslim organisations, including Samastha Kerala Jamiyathul Ulama, Kerala Muslim Jamaat, Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islam and IUML