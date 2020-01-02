Home States Kerala

Governor calls upon expats to play larger role in state’s development

Says expats must help state raise their issues with Centre, collaborate more with students
and researchers in universities; chief minister promises to bring legal validity to the forum

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacts with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during the inauguration of the second edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty are also seen | B P DEEPU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Loka Kerala Sabha should evolve a “lasting mechanism” to help the state government make relevant suggestions to the Centre in matters related to the legal, professional and human rights issues faced by expatriates, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has suggested. Inaugurating the second edition of the sabha at Nishagandhi Auditorium here on Wednesday, the Governor said such a mechanism would help the Ministry of External Affairs make more effective interventions in the various issues faced by non-resident Keralites (NRKs). Khan urged NRKs, listed among the most successful entrepreneurs in the world, to be a part of the state’s dream of creating lakhs of jobs in information technology, tourism and electronics sectors

. “I would request Keralites working abroad in scientific and higher educational organisations to collaborate more with students and researchers in our universities. The nonresident academics should take pride in being the ambassadors of our educational institutions and help Kerala become a global educational destination,” Khan said. The Governor stressed on the need for training and skill development to equip the state’s youth to secure the best jobs in the Middle East. He said it would be good if countries like Canada, Australia and New Zealand are also brought in the ambit of deliberations to enrich the profile of the Malayali workforce.

Legislation planned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who presided the function, said the focus of the second edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha would be to bring legal validity to the expatriate forum. He indicated that a legislation will be enacted to “energise” the sabha. “Many have expressed reservations over the Loka Kerala Sabha discussing a law which has to be enacted by the legislative assembly. But when it is a legislation that deals with issues concerning the Loka Kerala Sabha, there is nothing wrong in its contents being discussed in the forum,” he added.

Pinarayi said mastering foreign languages has become crucial in many non-English speaking countries which offer a lot of job opportunities for expatriates. He added that the government will open more avenues for the teaching of foreign language. Japanese is already being taught in the state and more facilities will be set up for teaching of Arabic, the chief minister said. Ministers K Krishnankutty, E Chandrasekharan, A K Saseendran, Ramachandran Kadannapally and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan offered felicitations. NRK entrepreneurs B Ravi Pillai, M A Yusuffali, were among those present.

Oppn to boycott sabha

The Opposition has decided to boycott the second edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha terming the meeting an ‘extravagance’ and a ‘useless exercise’. Though Leader of the opposition Ramesh Chennithala has been listed as one of the speakers at the event on Thursday, his office informed that Chennithala would not be attending.

