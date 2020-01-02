Home States Kerala

‘Govt move on cemeteries biased’

Only parishioners belonging to the Orthodox faction have the right to be buried at the churches in dispute.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala government’s move to bring an ordinance permitting the Jacobite parishioners to conduct burials in Orthodox faction owned churches is against the Supreme Court (SC) verdict and biased in favour of the Jacobite faction, according to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church. “The state government’s new move relating to burials does not abide by the SC verdict and it cannot be accepted.

Only parishioners belonging to the Orthodox faction have the right to be buried at the churches in dispute. It is the vicar of the church concerned who decides on the burials in the church cemetery and without his permission, no bodies can be buried there,” said secretary of the Orthodox Church Synod Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Diascoros.

“We see this as a step by the government to maintain a parallel administration in the disputed churches. We will challenge this move legally. We are not against the burial of bodies at churches but it should done by the designated priests from the Orthodox faction or the rightful vicar of the church concerned. This is a biased move by the government favouring the Jacobite faction,” said Mar Diascoros.

JACOBITES WELCOME MOVE Meanwhile, the Jacobite Syrian Church has welcomed the state government’s move. “It is a great relief for us as we were denied burials several times by the Orthodox priests. There were instances when the bodies were given to medical colleges as they could not be cremated at the churches,” said Jacobite Church official spokesperson Kuriakose Mar Theophilose.

