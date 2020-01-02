Govt offers better roads and greenery for 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday announced a slew of mega initiatives to be rolled out in the state in the new year. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the new schemes which include ration cards for all, planting of 37 crore saplings, total conversion of street lights to LED bulbs, construction of all roads including rural roads and construction of common toilets for commuters. The new initiatives were finalised by the state cabinet on Wednesday.

Assembly has its own privileges:

Pinarayi A day after the BJP moved a breach of privilege motion against him for bringing in a resolution in the assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said there was nothing wrong in it. “The assembly has its own privileges. However, in the present scenario where unprecedented things are happening, we cannot rule out anything,” he said. On BJP’s Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao moving a notice for breach of privilege and contempt proceedings for bringing the resolution, Pinarayi said serving such notice against a Chief Minister was unheard of.

Alan, Thwaha Fasal not innocent, says CM

Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated his stand in the arrest of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Pantheeramkavu in Kozhikode. “There is no need to think that they are innocent. They were not arrested while having tea,” Pinarayi said. He, however, said the government is against UAPA. The case was taken over by the National Investigation Agency according to the provisions of UAPA. The arrest of two CPM members whose were allegedly distributing pro-maoist pamphlets raised controversies after they were charged under UAPA. Even CPM had come out against NIA taking over the case.