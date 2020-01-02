Home States Kerala

Govt offers better roads and greenery for 2020

Cabinet finalises slew of projects aimed at aiding youths, travelling women, besides conserving environment and improving roads 

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday announced a slew of mega initiatives to be rolled out in the state in the new year. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the new schemes which include ration cards for all, planting of 37 crore saplings, total conversion of street lights to LED bulbs, construction of all roads including rural roads and construction of common toilets for commuters. The new initiatives were finalised by the state cabinet on Wednesday.

Assembly has its own privileges:

 Pinarayi A day after the BJP moved a breach of privilege motion against him for bringing in a resolution in the assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said there was nothing wrong in it. “The assembly has its own privileges. However, in the present scenario where unprecedented things are happening, we cannot rule out anything,” he said. On BJP’s Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao moving a notice for breach of privilege and contempt proceedings for bringing the resolution, Pinarayi said serving such notice against a Chief Minister was unheard of.

Alan, Thwaha Fasal not innocent, says CM

Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated his stand in the arrest of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Pantheeramkavu in Kozhikode. “There is no need to think that they are innocent. They were not arrested while having tea,” Pinarayi said. He, however, said the government is against UAPA. The case was taken over by the National Investigation Agency according to the provisions of UAPA. The arrest of two CPM members whose were allegedly distributing pro-maoist pamphlets raised controversies after they were charged under UAPA. Even CPM had come out against NIA taking over the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp