Idukki: 12-year-old found dead; police suspect murder

IDUKKI: Three months after an eightyear- old girl was found hanging inside her house in Gundumala, a 12-year-old boy was found dead in mysterious circumstances at the Chenduvara estate division of KDHP in Munnar. Sidharth, a Class 7 student, was found hanging from the ceiling of his home at around 4pm on Tuesday. Although he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead by the hospital authorities. Sidharth’s mother Deepa had just returned home from work when she found the boy’s body. Deepa is an estate employee, while his father Raja works as a supervisor at the estate.

Due to the unavailability of proper hospital facilities and a freezer at Chenduvara, his body was taken to the Adimaly Taluk Hospital for postmortem on Wednesday morning. Devikulam police have started a probe into the incident. A team of cops led by DYSP Ramesh Kumar and Munnar SI Dileep Kumar and visited the spot and collected evidence. As per preliminary investigation and based on the marks found on the boy’s shoulders and thighs, the police suspect that it was a murder. Sidharth has a sister, who is a Class 8 student at a school in Munnar.