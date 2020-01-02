Liturgy debate in Syro-Malabar Church again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With reports of liturgical practices being included on the agenda of the upcoming Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, the ageold debate on the issue has once again brought to the forefront. As per sources, the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese has constituted a special liturgical committee which will hold a meeting at the Kaloor Renewal Centre to discuss the issue with the laity on Thursday.

The liturgical issue is regarding the differences in conducting masses in dioceses under the Church. In the Ernakulam- Angamaly Archdiocese, the celebrant (priest) faces the laity during the Holy Mass more often than in churches under the Changanassery Archdiocese. “It is known that the Synod has included liturgy as a topic on their agenda. As of now, there is no need for a discussion on the uniformity of liturgy. We would like to continue with the present system,” said a priest belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a laity organisation, in a press release said the discussion on liturgy is to hide the delay in restitution in connection with the financial losses incurred by the archdiocese in the controversial land deals. However, Syro Malabar Church officials are yet to confirm the matter as the agenda of the Synod is not yet released. The Synod is scheduled to be held from January 7 to 15.