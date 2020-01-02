Loka Kerala Sabha reps’ meets to be organised on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The conference of representatives in connection with the second edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha will be held at R Sankara Narayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge at the Legislative Assembly Complex at 9am on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference, which will be presided over by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and prominent non-resident Keralites will speak on the occasion. Seven regional conferences and discussion on eight different regional topics will be held as part of the conference at 2pm and 4pm. A draft bill on Loka Kerala Sabha too will be presented at the meeting at 5.30pm, which will be followed by cultural programmes.

Open forum

An open forum on ‘Indian Democracy and Migration’ will be held at the Legislative Assembly at 3pm. Prominent personalities such as former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, writer K Satchidanandan, sound engineer Resul Pookutty and journalist Methil Renuka will take part in the open forum, which will have Venkatesh Ramakrishnan as the moderator.