‘New body for Sabarimala governance will ruin TDB’

By Express News Service

CHANGANASSERY: Coming out against the move to bring in a separate law for setting up an exclusive body for the administration of Sabarimala temple, the All Kerala Nair delegates’ meeting on Wednesday stated that the move would ruin the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

A resolution on the issue, presented by N V Ayyappan Pillai, director board member, pointed out that about 1,200 temples and other institutions attached to the TDB were almost entirely dependent on the income from the hill shrine for their existence. “It should be brought to the Supreme Court’s notice that the administration of temples in Travancore and constitution of the TDB were based on Article 8 of the Covenant signed between the Kochi and Travancore kings.

Prior to amending the fundamental clauses of the Kochi–Travancore Hindu Religious Institutions Act, consultations should be made to ascertain whether it would stand against the Covenant itself and require prior permission from the Union Government,” the resolution state.

“A high-powered committee appointed by the High Court is already in place for monitoring the development activities related to Sabarimala,” it pointed out. The meeting also adopted resolutions on the implementation of 10 per cent reservation for economically backward sections in Devaswom Board recruitments and inclusion of the holiday on Mannathu Padmanabhan’s birth date in the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The resolution on Devaswom recruitments demanded to bring clarity on the implementation of reservation for economically backward sections in the non-reservation communities in recruitment through the Devaswom Recruitment Board (DRB). “It was following the criticism raised by the NSS on the delay in amending the rules that the government issued a notification to this effect, which raised the ceiling of the reservation to 50 percent. While the criteria set for availing financial reservations are impractical, uncertainty surrounds the application of this rule in vacancies notified ahead of its notification,” the resolution said

Call for public holiday on Mannam Jayanti One of the resolutions sought to include the holiday on January 2- the birth date of NSS founder Mannathu Padmanabhan - as a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Though the NSS had approached the state government with this demand on two occasions, it didn’t materialise. The government should reconsider the issue and initiate necessary steps to declare the day as a public holiday, the resolution said.