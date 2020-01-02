Rs 4 lakh looted from SBI branch in broad daylight

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: IN a well-planned robbery, a group of people looted around `4 lakh from the Thrissur Round South branch of the State Bank of India (SBI), one of the busiest branches of the bank in the city. The incident took place on Monday. Interestingly, the bank authorities came to know of the robbery only during the day’s closing on Monday, when they noticed that approximately `4 lakh in cash had gone missing from their possession.

After the branch manager lodged a complaint, Town East police examined the CCTV visuals, using which they identified the strategy of the robbers. As per sources, approximately a dozen people from other states were present at the bank, diverting the attention of employees with various enquiries.

Meanwhile, one of them took a bunch of currency kept at one counter. The bunch was set aside for employees to hand over to customers in various counters, as per requirement. The robbers were reportedly identified as Tamil Nadu natives. A probe is on to trace them.