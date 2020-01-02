Ruling front, Oppn unite to pass resolution against CAA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling LDF and Opposition UDF stood united in a rare sight as the Kerala assembly on Thursday passed a resolution at a special session urging the Union government to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), terming it anti-constitutional. BJP’s lone MLA O Rajagopal, who had asked the Speaker at the beginning to desist from taking up the resolution notice against an Act passed by both Houses of Parliament, expressed the lone note of dissent.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, observed that the CAA would lead to religious discrimination while granting citizenship. The members criticised the stance of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been supporting the Act.

The resolution pointed out the increasing concern among a major section of people in the country. It called for a combined attempt by people from all religious denominations to protect secularism, one of the fundamental terms in the preamble of the Constitution. “When citizenship is granted based on religion, it amounts to discrimination,” the resolution said.

There is widespread concern among different sections of society and protests have erupted across the country after Parliament gave its nod for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The chief minister said the CAA has created a wrong image of the country at the international level.

“The Act is a challenge against the country’s secular nature and diversity and hence a challenge to its survival. This amendment will have serious repercussions,” he said.

“A country’s character is defined by its citizenship policy. Hence anyone with knowledge on citizenship and Constitution will oppose this Act which is based on religious discrimination. It’s wrong to say everyone should obey the new Act just because it was passed by both the Houses. The Constitution and its inherent character are vital and hence we are bound to show loyalty towards Constitution, “ said Pinarayi.

In his reply, the chief minister alleged laws like the CAA are part of a larger agenda, which is evident from recent decisions taken by the Centre against Muslim community.

BJP MP initiates privilege motion

BJP Rajya Sabha MP G V L Narasimha Rao submitted a notice to initiate a breach of privilege motion against CM Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad says CAA is binding on one and all