Short notice reason? President drops plan to visit Sabarimala

President Ram Nath Kovind’s proposed visit to Sabarimala temple next week has been cancelled.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:26 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Ram Nath Kovind’s proposed visit to Sabarimala temple next week has been cancelled. The state government on Wednesday received intimation in this regard. It is learnt Kovind dropped his plan in view of the concerns expressed by the government about ensuring security arrangements in short notice. It is learnt Kovind will arrive in Kochi on January 6, go to Lakshadweep the following day and return on January 9.

“The government has received intimation that the President will not be going to Sabarimala. The exact reason for cancelling the visit has not been conveyed,” said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Sources said the President cancelled his visit considering the practical difficulties involved in ensuring security at the hill shrine, where lakhs of pilgrims are visiting during Makaravilakku season.

A high-level meeting chaired by the devaswom minister on Wednesday morning had reviewed the facilities and reached a conclusion that there were practical difficulties in providing proper security as his plan was to reach Kochi on January 5 and have darshan at Sabarimala the following day. The uncertainty over preparing a helipad at Sannidhanam might have also prompted the President to skip the visit to the temple. The Travancore Devaswom Board suggested a helipad could be constructed on top of the water tank at Sannidhanam. However, there were concerns about its safety.

After the district police chief asked the district collector to check the strength of the proposed helipad, PWD officials checked its strength. Another option was to use a helipad constructed at Saramkuthi for former prime minister Indira Gandhi. But it was rejected as it was not possible to make it ready in such a short notice. Officials feel it would be ideal for the President to visit Sabarimala during the monthly pooja, when there is less crowd.

