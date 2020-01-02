Special package promised for Edamalakkudy

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visited Edamalakkudy tribal panchayat on Wednesday, as part of the Gandhigram project conceptualised by young Congress leader Niyaz Bharati. The purpose of his visit was to understand and improve the living status of the nearly 2,000-strong tribal community settled in 26 settlements, spanning across 35,000 acres of forest on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Chennithala also declared a special package for Edamalakkudy, aimed at the complete development of the Muthuvan-dominated panchayat.

He also said that if UDF comes into power in the next assembly election, the community’s longtime demand of proper road connectivity to the settlements will be fulfilled. Chennithala reached Edamalakkudy by 8.30 am. He travelled for nearly four hours from Munnar to reach the settlement. After reaching the Idallippara settlement in Edamalakkudy, Chennithala inquired with Vijayalakshmi, faculty at a one-teacher school, and Sasikala, an Anganwadi teacher, about the problems being faced by children at the school and promised them that their demands would be informed to the state government.

Chennithala also promised to raise the community’s demand for drinking water, electricity and mobile coverage with the government. After visiting Societykudy tribal settlement, Chennithala declared a `71 lakh special package from MP Dean Kuriakose’s fund for constructing a school and its kitchen. Chennithala honoured Edamalakkudy LP school teachers Sudheesh and headmaster Vasudevan and National Games winners Chandanakumar, Sivaporul and Binu. Kanakashree Award winner Ashokan was presented with a trophy as well.