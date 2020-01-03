Assault on New Year Day: One more person nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One more person was taken into custody in connection with the case in which a youth was assaulted by a gang who trespassed into his house at Elamkulam on New Year day.Elamkulam native Tony was nabbed by the police. However, his arrest is yet to be recorded. On Wednesday, the Ernakulam South Police had arrested Panampilly Nagar native Abin for assaulting Dileep of Elamkulam, his former classmate, after trespassing into his house at 1am.“Eight persons are involved in the case. A loss of `2 lakh has been estimated as the gang ransacked a motorcycle and utensils in the house. They had allegedly entered and vandalised Dileep’s house following an argument between the two parties,” said an officer.