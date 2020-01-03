Centre's mindset to oppose anything from Kerala, says culture minister on rejection of state's R-Day tableau

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Culture Minister A.K. Balan on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction over the rejection of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade.

Balan was responding to reports that the state's tableau for Republic Day parade has been rejected by the Centre.

"One is at a loss to gauge what's happening these days, as it has come to a stage the Centre goes mad, when they hear the word Kerala or Malayalees," a peeved Balan said.

The tableau for the R-Day parade from Kerala was one which showcased art and architecture and includes, elephants, various art forms of the state, lakes and boats, besides the famed ayurveda.

"It's a mindset to oppose anything from Kerala, as we fail to understand what's wrong in portraying our art forms and the boats, chenda, lakes. What I have come to know is our tableau was rejected at the end of the fourth round," added Balan.

He pointed out other instances of the Centre ignoring the state's requests.

"Ever since we assumed office (2016)...our list for Padma awards, where legends like M.T. Vasudevan Nair and Mammootty are included and sent to the Centre, it's straight away put into the dustbin. Just one or two people whom we recommended were given," he said.

" Yes, we did pass a resolution in our Assembly (seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act) and that's not a statutory resolution. It was one to express our strong protest, which we have done in the past also. There is no law that stipulates such a thing cannot be done," he added.