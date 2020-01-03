CM tweets RaGa’s letter lauding LKS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when UDF boycotted the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put the Congress-led UDF in a spot as he tweeted a letter from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appreciating the LKS.

The Congress, though at first found itself in an embarrassing situation, soon shot back accusing the CM of exploiting Rahul’s decency. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala pointed out that Rahul sent the letter on December 12 while the UDF announced its decision to keep away from LKS on December 20. On Thursday, Pinarayi tweeted Rahul’s letter, thanking him for the greetings. In his letter, Rahul said the LKS was a great platform to connect with the diaspora, and recognise their contribution.

In response, Ramesh Chennithala accused the chief minister of raking a controversy by distorting Rahul Gandhi’s intention. “It’s unfortunate that a controversy has been created over the letter,” Ramesh said.