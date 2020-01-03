CPI man suspended for ‘fund’ collection

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A group of pensioners alleged that the CPI local leadership in Anchal has forcibly collected party fund from welfare pensioners. They said member of College Ward of Anchal panchayat, V Y Varghese, has distributed Rs 1,000 after deducting Rs 100 from the pension amount. They have produced receipts of fund collected by him. Varghese, however, denied the allegation saying there was no forcible collection of party fund.

He said the money was distributed at a common place as the cooperative bank employee who is entrusted with pension distribution was unwell.

After the issue snowballed into a controversy, the CPI started an inquiry, following which Varghese was suspended.