CPM local leader runs autorickshaw over jackfruit trader, held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A branch secretary of CPM was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a jackfruit trader during the New Year eve celebrations at Parashala, near here.

According to the police, CPM Naduthottam branch secretary Pradeep, 28, and six others picked up a quarrel with jackfruit trader Senthil Roy at Injivila after he refused to pay `100 they sought for New Year celebrations. The gang led by Pradeep assaulted Senthil and held him to the ground and ran an autorickshaw over him. The vehicle was driven by a person named Subin.

Later, local residents rushed Senthil to the Medical College Hospital where he was admitted with fractured ribs and thigh bones.

After Senthil’s family filed a complaint with the Parasala police, Pradeep came to their house and demanded them to withdraw the complaint, but the family refused. Subsequently, the police arrested him on the charges of assault and attempt to murder. His six accomplices have gone into hiding.

There were reports that Pradeep and Senthil had some issues with regard to paying ‘nokkukooli’, but the police denied these and said the incident was purely a New Year Eve brawl.