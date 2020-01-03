Dr Mohan Kumar wins Samakalika Malayalam Award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr YS Mohan Kumar, who brought to the national attention the health hazards faced by people due to the spraying of endosulfan in Kasaragod’s cashew plantations, has been chosen for Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika’s 2019 Social Service Award.

The award carries a plaque, a citation and a purse of Rs 1 lakh. Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika is the sister publication of The New Indian Express.

Dr Mohan Kumar had his schooling in Puttur, a Karnataka village neighbouring Kerala. After completing his MBBS from Mysore Medical College, he started his clinic in Vaninagar in 1982 on his father’s advice. When patients came with unusual illness from the interiors of Kasaragod that the doctor came to know the damage done by endosulfan spraying.

When people with mental illness and physical deformity approached him for treatment that Dr Mohan Kumar decided to conduct an extensive research study on the issue. When his research study was published in the Medical Journal in February 1997, it led to a widespread discussion and debate on the deadly nature of endosulfan spraying.

He says that during his 36-year-long medical life, never had he treated people with the objective of making money. Not once.

The past winners of the award include Raziya Banu of Palakkad (2012); VC Raju of Idukki (2013); Sajini Mathew (2015); and VP Suhara (2017).

