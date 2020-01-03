Home States Kerala

Duped by touts, Keralites languish in Norwegian refugee camps

This was revealed by a Norwegian academic with roots in Kerala at the Loka Kerala Sabha here on Thursday.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Refugee

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People from Kerala are living as ‘refugees’ in Norway after being duped by touts who promise them jobs in the Scandinavian nation. These ‘refugees’ are lodged in camps in the harsh winter and are surviving on the paltry assistance provided by the local government.

This was revealed by a Norwegian academic with roots in Kerala at the Loka Kerala Sabha here on Thursday. According to Bindu Sarah Varughese, Technology faculty at The Arctic University of Norway, the Scandinavian country does not encourage migrants, but takes care of refugees.

Touts promise jobs for people from Kerala and collect around Rs 6 to 8 lakh rupees. They are promised jobs and are told that the Norwegian government would take care of their accommodation. The victims arrive in a European country nearby using Schengen visa and travel to Norway, only to realise the harsh truth, she said.

In order to survive, the migrants claim they are being persecuted in their homeland and obtain refugee status, she said.

The exact number of Malayalis lodged in camps need to be ascertained, she said.  “The government pays around 3,000 Norwegian Krone (around Rs 24,000) as monthly subsistence allowance to refugees.

However, they are lodged in refugee camps and the condition of the inmates is grim,” she said at a meeting for delegates from Europe and North America. The meeting was attended by ministers Thomas Isaac, K K Shailaja and K Raju.  

According to Bindu, the assistance of 3,000 Norwegian Krone will not be enough for subsistence as local ID is required to avail various services. On the sidelines of the event, Bindu said she would urge the Kerala government to take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Also we need to create proper awareness in Kerala that Scandinavian countries do not allow migrant workers unless they pass stringent tests,” said Bindu, who was the lone representative from the Scandinavian region.

Visa issue in Italy

Anitha Pullayil, a representative from Italy, spoke about the hardship faced by Indians there. “Since 2012, work visas have been suspended in Italy. A large number of Keralites are not able to return home for the past six-seven years as they cannot renew their passports due to lack of visas,” she said.

“Passport is the only identification of people for getting jobs and due to expired passports, they cannot find jobs in Italy or send money to their home country,” she told the meeting.

Anitha urged the state government to take up with the MEA the urgent need to get the passports of Keralites renewed on humanitarian grounds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Refugees Norway Kerala oka Kerala Sabha
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp