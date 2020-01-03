Illegal property: Crime Branch to probe against senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch will probe senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas for allegedly holding benami property. Crime Branch Thiruvanthapuram unit was assigned the charge of probing the senior officer, who is now functioning as the Managing Director of Metal Industries Limited, on the basis of a complaint filed by a Kannur native.

The Crime Branch had earlier conducted a preliminary probe. They had then recommended a detailed probe against Jacob after registering a case. This recommendation was accepted by the Home Department and ordered the Crime Branch to conduct a detailed probe.

The Crime Branch is already probing Jacob for writing a service book without prior permission from the government.