Illegal property: Crime Branch to probe against senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas
The Crime Branch, which had earlier conducted a preliminary probe, recommended a detailed probe against Jacob after registering a case based on a complaint filed by a Kannur native.
Published: 03rd January 2020 05:31 PM | Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 05:32 PM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch will probe senior IPS officer Jacob Thomas for allegedly holding benami property. Crime Branch Thiruvanthapuram unit was assigned the charge of probing the senior officer, who is now functioning as the Managing Director of Metal Industries Limited, on the basis of a complaint filed by a Kannur native.
The Crime Branch had earlier conducted a preliminary probe. They had then recommended a detailed probe against Jacob after registering a case. This recommendation was accepted by the Home Department and ordered the Crime Branch to conduct a detailed probe.
The Crime Branch is already probing Jacob for writing a service book without prior permission from the government.