It's like asking Germany to attack England: Kerala Governor on Assembly's anti-CAA resolution

The governor Arif Mohammad Khan asked his critics to read the Constitution on why he defends the CAA. "If in my presence any law is criticised it is my the duty to defend it," he said.    

Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said that the state government should not have used the Assembly, a constitutional body, to register its protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.  

"They have made a demand to the central government. They have every right to do it. They could have done it outside the assembly as well. Using a constitutional body to say something which is not in accordance with the constitution is not proper," he told media persons in Kottayam.

"Citizenship is exclusively a subject in the union list. The state government has nothing to do with it. Those who passed the resolution know it very well. It has no legal sanctity. Then why did they waste the time of the assembly. Do you know how much it will cost the people of Kerala? For Kerala this is a non-issue." he added.

"If the Kerala Assembly passes a resolution that America should invade Afghanistan then they are only wasting time. Citizenship law has to be uniform and is the responsibility of the central government. You can give your opinion outside the assembly. I'm not saying it is illegal. But it has no meaning," he said

The governor said the assembly wasted time and money by passing the resolution. "If you have money in your pocket and if you want to throw away then it is your privilege... suppose if the assembly passes a resolution that Germany should attack England... it's like that," he added.  

The governor asked his critics to read the Constitution on why he defends the CAA. "If in my presence any law is criticised it is my the duty to defend it," he said.    

On the threat by Congress leader K Muraleedharan MP that "Khan will not be allowed to walk on the streets, if he doesn't resign", the governor said: "Trying to intimidate the president of the country or governor of the state is a criminal act. It is a cognizable and punishable offence," he said.

The governor said that he did not mean to frighten anybody but to point out that responsible people in public life should not speak in a language which goes against the constitution or the law of the land. 

CPM attacks Governor

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership on Friday unleashed a major attack on the Governor for his remarks against the Assembly resolution. The Governor has been donning the role of BJP state president, the CPM has accused. "The Governor has crossed all limits. His actions are not in line with the spirit of Constitution," said the CPM state leadership. 

