Home States Kerala

Kerala downs liquor worth Rs 102 crore on New Year's eve

Bevco has as many as 270 outlets while Consumerfed has 36 outlets and three beer parlours in the state.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the blues of economic slowdown, the state scaled a new high in the consumption of liquor by registering a total sale of Rs 102.62 crore on the eve of New Year, as against Rs 88.97 crore on the occasion in the previous year. The sale in the warehouses and outlets owned by Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) alone was Rs 89.12 crore, a 16 per cent increase from Rs 76.97 crore in the previous year.  

The liquor sale through the Bevco outlets netted a revenue of Rs 68.57 crore, against the Rs 63.33 crore registered during the same period in the previous year. During the 10 days starting from December 22 to 31, Kerala downed liquor to the tune of Rs 522.93 crore, whereas it was Rs  512.54 crore in the previous year, showing a growth of two per cent this year.

The outlet on the Power House Road in Thiruvananthapuram earned the highest revenue of Rs 88.01 lakh for Bevco against Rs 64.37 lakh in the previous year. The outlet at Palarivattom in Ernakulam came second with a sale of Rs 71.04 lakh against the previous year’s figure of Rs 73.52 lakh.

The outlets under the Consumerfed netted a total revenue of Rs 13.5 crore against Rs 12 crore registered in the previous year. The highest revenue was netted by the outlet at Kozhikode Town with a sale of Rs 97 lakh, followed by the outlet in Vyttila in Ernakulam with Rs 62 lakh.

Among the beer parlours of Consumerfed, the beer parlour at Statue in Thiruvananthapuram city recorded the highest revenue of Rs 13 lakh.

Bevco has as many as 270 outlets while Consumerfed has 36 outlets and three beer parlours in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Year's eve liquor Kerala
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp