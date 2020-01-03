Kerala downs liquor worth Rs 102 crore on New Year's eve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the blues of economic slowdown, the state scaled a new high in the consumption of liquor by registering a total sale of Rs 102.62 crore on the eve of New Year, as against Rs 88.97 crore on the occasion in the previous year. The sale in the warehouses and outlets owned by Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) alone was Rs 89.12 crore, a 16 per cent increase from Rs 76.97 crore in the previous year.

The liquor sale through the Bevco outlets netted a revenue of Rs 68.57 crore, against the Rs 63.33 crore registered during the same period in the previous year. During the 10 days starting from December 22 to 31, Kerala downed liquor to the tune of Rs 522.93 crore, whereas it was Rs 512.54 crore in the previous year, showing a growth of two per cent this year.

The outlet on the Power House Road in Thiruvananthapuram earned the highest revenue of Rs 88.01 lakh for Bevco against Rs 64.37 lakh in the previous year. The outlet at Palarivattom in Ernakulam came second with a sale of Rs 71.04 lakh against the previous year’s figure of Rs 73.52 lakh.

The outlets under the Consumerfed netted a total revenue of Rs 13.5 crore against Rs 12 crore registered in the previous year. The highest revenue was netted by the outlet at Kozhikode Town with a sale of Rs 97 lakh, followed by the outlet in Vyttila in Ernakulam with Rs 62 lakh.

Among the beer parlours of Consumerfed, the beer parlour at Statue in Thiruvananthapuram city recorded the highest revenue of Rs 13 lakh.

Bevco has as many as 270 outlets while Consumerfed has 36 outlets and three beer parlours in the state.