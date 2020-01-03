Kerala, future is here!

By Express News Service

What will happen in Kerala in the next 20 years? Express takes a look at the probability of some of the changes expected

On the fast track

The ambitious 531.45-km-long Semi High-Speed Rail project connecting T’Puram and Kasaragod will have a huge impact on the state’s public transport system. Promoting eco-friendly travel and reducing traffic congestion and road accidents, the I66,079-crore Silverline is poised for a 2024 launch.

Probability: 49%

Political realignment

Kerala politics seems to be set for a realignment considering the emerging national scenario. Several small players, including Kerala Congress factions, could move to one side, while some others like IUML could become more powerful. A prominent NDA led by BJP could well attract a couple of minor parties to its fold.

Probability: 95%

E-vehicle revolution

Kerala, with more than 10 million vehicles on the road, has embraced e-mobility to reduce the pollution caused by fuel-based vehicles. The state has set some ambitious deadlines and targets, keeping in mind the total electrification of all classes of motor vehicles by 2030.

Probability: 61%

Smart cities

Both Kochi and T’Puram are included in the Centre’s 100 smart city projects, under which schemes worth I1,000 crore each will be implemented. In Kochi, the project is expected to bring a drastic change in two areas - central Kochi and west Kochi. In T’Puram, 44 projects are approved, with key focus on infra development.

Probability: 66%

Turning to sun power

Solar energy has turned out to be the most attractive investment in the state in recent years. The state aims to install solar projects to generate around one Giga Watt of power. Already, Kerala has the credit of installing country’s first floating 500-kWp solar plant on 1.25 acres of water surface of Banasura Sagar dam and the world’s first fully solar-powered airport in Kochi.

Probability: 83%

Cracking Olympics test

P T Usha missed out on an Olympic medal in 1984 by one-hundredth of a second and that was the closest a Keralite could come to winning the ultimate prize. Kerala consistently produces athletes who lead India’s charge at the world stage. The ever-improving athletes have all the makings to crack the Olympics test in the upcoming editions

Probability: 74%

Robots everywhere

Last year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated KP-BOT, the country’s first humanoid police robot. Already, robot waiters are serving food in some restaurants in the state. The next 20 years may see robots making entry into many more sectors.

Probability: 45%

Mollywood sans super-megastars

Even after four decades, the Big Ms — Mammootty and Mohanlal — of Malayalam cinema still continue their domination, which started during 1980s. However, post-2010, the trend indicates that “stardom” will soon vanish. Experts predict there won’t be any new superstars after the Mammootty-Mohanlal era. There will only be actors who can attract masses to theatres.

Probability: 77%

Petrochemical park project

If things go well, the I1,200-crore Petrochemical park project in FACT’s Ambalamedu land in Kochi will be up and running in the coming years. A total of 482 acres of FACT land have been handed over to the state government for the project. Of these, 170 acres have been allocated to BPCL for the Polyols project.

Probability: 80%

BJP’s chances

According to political experts, though BJP is likely to get some assembly seats in Kerala in the next 20 years, the party may not be able to get the majority to rule the state. One of the reasons, according to them, is the lack of inspiring leadership in Kerala, though it has a good network here. Also, the party is not likely to get Christian and Muslim votes and a good per cent of the Hindu voters here is in favour of Marxist party.

Probability: 32%

The pub culture

For quite some time, the state government has been contemplating on allowing pubs and micro breweries in the state. Though there is resistance from various quarters against the move, the government is likely to go ahead with the proposal.

Probability: 80%

Piped gas

In another five to six years, the whole of Ernakulam will be covered under the city gas project, replacing LPG cylinders with piped gas. With the IOC-BPCL pipe-laying work in progress, a majority of the households in northern Kerala too are expected to get the facility in the

next 15 years.

Probability:48%

Elevated highway

Considering the heavily congested roads and the difficulty in acquiring land and rehabilitation issues, elevated highway is a possibility in the state.

Probability: 26%

NH development

The national highway development work in the state is likely to pick up pace as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has given assurance to CM Pinarayi Vijayan to remove roadblocks. The 565-km project is expected to cost I44,000 crore and involves converting

two-lane highways into four/six-lane roads.

Probability: 40%

Women at helm

Will the state get its first woman chief minister has been a major political question. Left leader K R Gowri Amma had lost the chance between the cup and lip once. At present, the chances seem slim as there are only a very few woman leaders in mainstream parties, including K K Shailaja, Bindu Krishna, Lathika Subhash and Sobha Surendran. However, chances of a woman DGP seem bright as Kerala’s first woman IPS officer R Sreelekha could well make it to the top.

Probability

CM: 50%

DGP: 80%

Vizhinjam port

Despite initial delays and controversies, the ambitious International Multi-purpose Deepwater Seaport project at Vizhinjam is finally on track.The much-touted project, being developed as India’s answer to the Colombo Port, is likely to materialise in the next few years.

Probability: 65%

Light metro

Taking into account the current situation, the chances of light metro projects seem bleak in the state. In all probability, the semi high-speed rail project may replace the light metro project.

Probability: 18%

Apex medical facility

A medical institute equivalent to AIIMS has been the long-pending demand of the state. Over the past many years, the state has been exerting pressure on the Centre to allot the apex medical facility. The chief minister has said 200 acres have been made available in Kozhikode for the project. The ball is now in the court of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Probability: 60%

Test match in Kerala

The idea of Kerala hosting a Test match in a few years seems far-fetched. However, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George, who hails from the state, has said he wants to bring Test cricket to the state. Going by his comments, after ODIs and T20Is, Kerala may see a Test match sooner than later.

Probability: 82%

More airports

The Sabarimala airport is expected to be a reality in this decade itself. The state government also has plans to develop airstrips or heliports in Kasaragod, Wayanad, Idukki, Guruvayur, Palakkad, Munnar, Kumarakom, Alappuzha, Asramam (Kollam), and Varkala. Currently, the four airports in Kerala — Kannur, Calicut, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram — offer intercity connectivity.

Probability:46%