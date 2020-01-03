Kerala’s float proposal for Republic Day struck off

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon after the rejection of West Bengal’s tableau shortlisted for the participation in this year’s Republic Day parade by the Centre, the float of Kerala was also stricken off in the third round. Kerala’s float was rejected for the second consecutive year after the expert committee comprising eminent persons from the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography and others was reconstituted in 2018.

The committee’s decision had invited sharp criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who accused that her state’s tableau was rejected by the NDA government for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. According to Kerala officials, who presented the concept before the panel, said if the tableau of West Bengal was rejected in the second round, the state’s concept was shot down in the third of the total five rounds.

“It is not known why our concept was rejected. In the fourth round, we were to present 3D presentation of the concept and the officials were preparing for that. The idea first presented was that of Thrissur Pooram and Pulikkali (tiger belly dance). But in the second round, we made some changes and presented a replica of Koothambalam of Kerala Kalamandalam which features different art forms of Kerala including Mohiniyattam, Pulikkali, Kummatti, Kalaripayattu, Theyyam, Ottanthullal, elephant and its accoutrements,” said a public relations department official.

“When pointed out the excessive red colour in the presentation, we reworked on it by adding ayurveda and spices in it which brought some green effect to the float as it was to be carried on a tractor and trailer. We were almost sure that it would make the cut in the final 16 floats of the states to be selected for the event. But, somehow, the float was rejected in the third round,” said the official.

In 2018, the new committee was constituted which examined the tableau proposals from 32 states and Union Territories and 24 from central ministries and departments. The previous committee was constituted during the UPA government’s tenure. When contacted, P Venugopal, secretary, Information and Public Relation Department, chose to not comment on the rejection.

Selection process

56 tableau proposals from 32 states and UTs and 24 from central ministries and departments received for Republic Day parade 2020



22 proposals, of 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries or departments, have finally been shortlisted after five meetings



The proposals were vetted by an expert committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, and others