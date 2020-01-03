Home States Kerala

Laity organisation wants Vatican fiat on land deals implemented

The AMT has raised its concerns and sent a letter to the synod to address these issues relating to the archdiocese.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A laity organisation has warned of protests in case the directives received from the Vatican with regard to restitution in the controversial land deals involving the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church are not included on the agenda of the forthcoming synod.

The decision to blockade the synod, which will be convened from January 7, was taken at a symposium on liturgy held by the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) at the Kaloor Renewal Centre on Thursday.

The AMT has raised its concerns and sent a letter to the synod to address these issues relating to the archdiocese. “As per the Inchody Commission report and the KPMG report, the archdiocese incurred a loss of around Rs 41 crore. Even after the Vatican directives, the synod has not made any effort to discuss the issue. While a discussion on the age-old liturgy has been included on the agenda of the synod, real issues plaguing the archdiocese have been ignored. They are purposely trying to divert attention,” said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of AMT.  

“Till now, no action has been initiated against those involved in the controversial land deals. The synod will have to address our concerns and we seek the synod’s intervention on our demands. If they fail to undertake concrete steps in retrieving the loss incurred by the archdiocese, we will protest,” said Riju.

Liturgy woes
“Do not impose any liturgy other than conducting the Holy Mass by facing the faithful,” said Varghese Njaliath during the seminar. According to the priests, as of now, no discussion is required on the unity of liturgy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp