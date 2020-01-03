Laity organisation wants Vatican fiat on land deals implemented

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A laity organisation has warned of protests in case the directives received from the Vatican with regard to restitution in the controversial land deals involving the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church are not included on the agenda of the forthcoming synod.

The decision to blockade the synod, which will be convened from January 7, was taken at a symposium on liturgy held by the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) at the Kaloor Renewal Centre on Thursday.

The AMT has raised its concerns and sent a letter to the synod to address these issues relating to the archdiocese. “As per the Inchody Commission report and the KPMG report, the archdiocese incurred a loss of around Rs 41 crore. Even after the Vatican directives, the synod has not made any effort to discuss the issue. While a discussion on the age-old liturgy has been included on the agenda of the synod, real issues plaguing the archdiocese have been ignored. They are purposely trying to divert attention,” said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of AMT.

“Till now, no action has been initiated against those involved in the controversial land deals. The synod will have to address our concerns and we seek the synod’s intervention on our demands. If they fail to undertake concrete steps in retrieving the loss incurred by the archdiocese, we will protest,” said Riju.

Liturgy woes

“Do not impose any liturgy other than conducting the Holy Mass by facing the faithful,” said Varghese Njaliath during the seminar. According to the priests, as of now, no discussion is required on the unity of liturgy.