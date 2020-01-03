Home States Kerala

Loka Kerala Sabha an unpardonable extravaganza, alleges Chennithala

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said three months have gone since the treasury has become non-functional.

KANNUR: When the state is reeling under unprecedented economic crisis, what the government is doing in the name of Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) is unpardonable extravaganza, said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said three months have gone since the treasury has become non-functional. All development activities in the state have been stopped as no bills are being passed. To spend crores of rupees at this juncture for an event, which has fetched nothing so far, is quite worthless, he said. Two NRIs had committed suicide in Kerala since the last LKS.

“It is a farce by a government which couldn’t do justice to the families of Sugathan of Punalur and Sajan Parayil of Anthoor even after their death,” said Chennithala.

He alleged that the fund for the expenses of LKS is being taken from the loan given by the World Bank for the Rebuild Kerala project. As the first tranche of loan for Rebuild Kerala, the World Bank had given Rs 1,780 crore to the Kerala government in September last year. This amount has not been transferred to the account of Rebuild Kerala so far. The loan was given on condition that the amount should be handed over to Rebuild Kerala within seven days of receiving it. If it is not done, the state government would have to pay a higher rate of interest to the World Bank. “The people of Kerala want to know in which account the amount has been parked,” said Chennithala.

Everybody knows that the money spent on LKS is being taken from the Rebuild Kerala fund, he said. “There are thousands of flood-hit people suffering in the state. Around 20 farmers have committed suicide since then. Thousands have become homeless. Nothing is being done to wipe the tears of those people. To conduct an extravaganza under such circumstances is throwing a challenge at the people of Kerala,” said Chennithala.

“What is the use of all this exercise? The decisions taken in the first Kerala Sabha have not been implemented till date. No NRI businessmen will benefit from this profligacy.”

