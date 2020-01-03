Vellapally family involved in multi-crore scam, alleges Subash Vasu as rift in BDJS widens

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The rift in the BDJS widened on Friday as party leader Subash Vasu publicly attacked SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and his son and BDJS president Thushar Vellapally.

Addressing a press conference in Kayamkulam, Vasu called the family of Vellappally ‘Dracula’, saying it sucks the blood of the Ezhava people. He charged that a multi-crore scam was carried out by the father-son duo in the name of the SNDP.

Vasu also claimed that he is facing death threats from Thushar.

“Both Vellappally Natesan and Thushar have flats in Macau. Thushar has amassed wealth of more than 500 crore since 2002. Thushar and his family cheated the BDJS and he is pretending to be an NDA leader to evade the investigation of illegal wealth accumulated by the family. At the same time, Natesan and the CPM joined hands for the victory of CPM candidates in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls,” he alleged.

On Thursday, Thushar said that the BDJS state council has decided to seek an explanation from the party's general secretary Vasu for indulging in anti-party activities. He had alleged that Vasu had cheated the SNDP Yogam and BDJS. “Subash Vasu is levelling baseless allegations after the illegal financial activities involving him were revealed,” he said.

The SNDP Yogam dissolved its Mavelikara Union led by Vasu last week after the Crime Branch began a probe on the alleged corruption of Rs 12 crore under the microfinance project of the union. The Yogam appointed an administrator for the union.