1,037 tonnes of pesticides consumed by Kerala in 1 year

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite repeated clarion calls to shun chemical pesticides in farming, its use has gone up alarmingly in the state over the last three years, data from the Union Ministry of Agriculture has revealed.

While the quantity of chemical pesticides consumed by the state in 2016-17 was 895 tonnes, it rose to 1,067 tonnes and 1,037 tonnes in 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively. Experts say it shows the heavy reliance on chemical pesticides in farming. The silver lining, however, is that the consumption of bio-pesticides has also increased in the last three years --- from 662 tonnes in 2016-17 to 717 tonnes in 2017-18 and 733 tonnes in 2018-19.

Agriculture officers say the actual use of chemical pesticide will be more than that is listed in the central data as many farmers illegally source chemical pesticides.“Bio-pesticide is more about prevention of pest attacks and farmers need to put in additional time and effort on the fields to get positive results from it,” said George Antony of Eco-Friendly Farmers Forum.

Kerala Agricultural Development Society president K K G Antony said the state government has to take the blame for the alarming level of chemical pesticide use as it does not support farmers who are into commercial-scale cultivation to opt for organic farming.

‘Increasing pesticide use due to state govt attitude’

“Many farmers start organic farming, but when the government turns a blind eye to their plight, they resort to chemical pesticides to get better yield,” said Antony, adding the agriculture officers do not have any in-depth knowledge of organic farming, which often force farmers to depend on private consultants.

Agriculture officers said the use of chemical pesticides is due to several factors like the area under cultivation, type of crop, cropping intensity, agro-climatic conditions, soil condition, weed, insects and disease situation. “We’re promoting an integrated pest management approach among farmers on the judicious use of chemical pesticides. It promotes cultural, mechanical and biological methods of pest control and suggests chemical pesticide as only the last resort,” an officer said.

SILVER LINING

