Home States Kerala

20 years of IT Act: Catching criminals in cyberspace and elsewhere  

There is a general belief that this Act was formulated with the objective of booking cybercriminals.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh, EPS)

By Express News Service

Loknath Behera, IPS his year marks the 20th year of the Information Technology Act. Also, it marks 20 years of incorporation of digital evidence in the Indian Evidence Act as a tangible object involved, like a weapon used, document produced, or visible injury sustained that is related to a criminal or civil incident.

Ever since its introduction in the year 2000 and, particularly after its subsequent amendment in 2008, the IT Act has been extremely useful for proving or challenging many criminal cases in a scientific manner. Moreover, as evident in many judgments, the provisions of this Act have helped the adjudicators to see the fact in such a reliable and scientifically accepted manner that they did not have to blindly depend on oral evidence alone. In short, the various legal steps taken as part of the Act have contributed to legalizing and putting to use evidential data and information based on computer and communication engineering/technology with the ultimate objective of reducing dependence on oral evidence. 

There is a general belief that this Act was formulated with the objective of booking cybercriminals. However, it has been helpful in registering crimes which are not at all related to Information Technology as well as not committed using any cyber gadget. This is because, provisions of the Act help to book ordinary criminals too who conduct traditional crimes (or non-cyber crimes) and who often leave digital evidence, intentionally or unintentionally. 

Ironically, the Act even helped investigators to establish criminality when culprits intentionally tried to disassociate themselves from the act (or even unintentionally kept their cyber gadgets like mobile phones away). In this regard, one of the success stories of Kerala Police has been their use of the provisions of this Act (along with provisions of IPC etc.) to establish the Perumbavoor rape-cum-murder case in which the accused had stopped using his mobile phone long before conducting the crime and had even changed his handset twice and SIM once after the criminal act and had travelled thousands of kilometres before he was traced by handling massive 84 lakhs of related telecom data. This success story has appeared in the American Journal of Digital Forensics, Security and Law as a research paper of Dr P Vinod Bhattathiripad and thus, gained worldwide attention.

I recently saw anti-India propaganda, anti-national write-ups on social media. People behind those think that they will not be caught. Needless to say, the modern Indian society does not seem to have become fully aware of the amazing potential of this two decades-old Act. As a consequence, some immature cyber users continue to leave digital materials in various social media platforms and many of these digital “footprints” would eventually become evidence of crimes not just in India but also in other countries. 

None of these necessarily mean that the existing Indian Information Act is complete and comprehensive. It requires updates in line with modern developments in the Information Technology and also in line with the modern societal requirements. And, it is the duty of police experts, forensic experts, law experts, criminologists, sociologists, psychologists and educators to suggest updates to make it better. Let this be my New Year message to all the experts. The Kerala Police wish you a very happy, prosperous and peaceful 2020!! (The author is Director General of Police and the State Police Chief.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loknath Behera
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp