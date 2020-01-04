Home States Kerala

Conclave a mixed bag at the end of the day

The Loka Kerala Sabha held in the capital city for the past three days witnessed enthusiastic participation of the non-resident community.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Loka Kerala Sabha held in the capital city for the past three days witnessed enthusiastic participation of the non-resident community. The event also saw the passage of 12 resolutions touching on various aspects of the lives of expatriates and common people alike. Each resolution was introduced in the sabha after serious discussion in various committees.

Further, dozens of suggestions were submitted to the state government for its consideration in the coming days. However, many of the resolutions introduced in the sabha were either merely an extension of running projects or announced projects.  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself, in his concluding speech, mentioned that the futility of many of the suggestions received.

For instance, a representative of the delegates suggested the formation of an airfare regulatory committee in the state to prevent the fleecing of expats by airlines in the peak season. It is not a state subject and the state government has been asking the Centre to intervene on the issue but it has not. 

Speaking to TNIE, an official at the chief minister’s office said it is true that some of the suggestions came before the sabha were impractical and some of the resolutions were the extension of running projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loka Kerala Sabha
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp