Conclave a mixed bag at the end of the day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Loka Kerala Sabha held in the capital city for the past three days witnessed enthusiastic participation of the non-resident community. The event also saw the passage of 12 resolutions touching on various aspects of the lives of expatriates and common people alike. Each resolution was introduced in the sabha after serious discussion in various committees.

Further, dozens of suggestions were submitted to the state government for its consideration in the coming days. However, many of the resolutions introduced in the sabha were either merely an extension of running projects or announced projects. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself, in his concluding speech, mentioned that the futility of many of the suggestions received.

For instance, a representative of the delegates suggested the formation of an airfare regulatory committee in the state to prevent the fleecing of expats by airlines in the peak season. It is not a state subject and the state government has been asking the Centre to intervene on the issue but it has not.

Speaking to TNIE, an official at the chief minister’s office said it is true that some of the suggestions came before the sabha were impractical and some of the resolutions were the extension of running projects.