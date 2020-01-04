Home States Kerala

Dry day at start of every month may go as Kerala mulls new liquor policy 

In view of demands from various quarters including the tourism sector, the state government is considering the possibility of doing away with dry day.

Published: 04th January 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If things go as expected, very soon alcohol will be available in Kerala on the first of every month also. Currently, first of every month is dry day and liquor won't be available from Beverages outlets. 

A final decision is expected to be announced by February when the state government announces its new liquor policy. However, Excise minister TP Ramakrishnan told the media on Saturday that so far the government has not taken any such decision. "Any such decision will be taken only when the liquor policy is announced," he said. 

In view of demands from various quarters including the tourism sector, the state government is considering the possibility of doing away with dry day.

Discussions in this regard are on as a section within the government feels that the dry day concept is not very effective. The final decision would be made after discussions within the CPM and the Left front.  

For more than two decades liquor is not being sold through Beverages Corporation outlets in the state. The decision was taken to not to sell liquor on the first of every month being payday.

However, this one-day ban has not been very effective, as people buy and stock liquor the previous day itself. In view of these factors, the government considers doing away with dry day. 

