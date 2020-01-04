Home States Kerala

Governor playing BJP state chief’s role, says Kodiyeri  

The RSS leaders should advise him that such things will not work in Kerala, said Kodiyeri.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership on Friday came out against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who termed the assembly resolution against CAA anti-constitutional and invalid. The governor has been playing the role of BJP state president and has crossed all limits, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. In a strongly-worded statement, Kodiyeri said the governor has been engaging in low-level politics.

The RSS leaders should advise him that such things will not work in Kerala, said Kodiyeri. “Governor’s blabber is not in line with the Constitutional spirit,” he said, challenging Khan to pinpoint the violation of law over assembly resolution. “The state assembly had passed resolutions on many issues in the past. Then too, there were Union governments in Delhi and governors in Kerala. But Khan has been behaving completely different. The RSS leaders, with at least a bit of sense, should advise that such actions will not have any impact in Kerala,” he said.

Kodiyeri also drew the governor’s attention to a 2016 Supreme Court verdict on a case related to Arunachal Pradesh, in which the apex court stated that governors have no right to intervene in the proceedings of the legislative assembly.

