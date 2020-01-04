Home States Kerala

Govt plans global hackathon, youth leadership academy

A Youth Leadership Academy is also on the anvil, which is expected to contribute to the skill development of the youth.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

A non-resident Keralite clicks a selfie with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan looks on at the Loka Kerala Sabha meeting on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a first-of-its-kind hackathon for a social cause, the state government has planned a Global Hackathon this year to analyse the challenges faced by the state, their solutions and the opportunities ahead, in collaboration with Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) and experts in various fields.
In his reply speech on the final day of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will seriously consider all suggestions put forward by the NRK forum and take proactive steps for expatriate welfare.  

A Youth Leadership Academy is also on the anvil, which is expected to contribute to the skill development of the youth. The academy will be set up with the help of expats, he said. Conferences of various professionals will also be held in the state to cater to the need of skilled resources in various sectors abroad. 

The chief minister assured that steps will also be taken to prepare a comprehensive register of expatriates. The LKS will also take steps to conduct diaspora meetings at various regions. Delegates from the US and Europe have already come forward for organising such meetings, he said. To facilitate trade with Japan, the government is ready to offer land to open office for Japan Trade External Organisation, he said.

Insurance scheme for expats
The chief minister also referred to the demand for various insurance schemes for expatriates that came up in the LKS meet. He told the LKS delegates that a decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with insurance companies and experts. Two types of insurance schemes -- healthcare insurance for critically ill expats and life-and-property insurance in the wake of natural calamities -- are already under consideration of the government, he said.

An expert committee to study the problems faced by Malayalis who migrated to other states will be formed. The committee will submit a report in this regard by April.  The government will continue to take proactive steps in releasing falsely imprisoned expatriates abroad, and in reducing the air fare. The regional meetings held as part of LKS have brought to the notice of the government a lot of legal problems that the expatriates face, said the chief minister. The government will ask the Law Department to work out a solution in this regard, he said.

Legal cell to be set up

The government will seriously consider the Loka Kerala Sabha demand for a legal cell for handling property disputes and other cases of expatriates.
The LKS meet has also proposed adalats in this regard.
The government will entrust Norka secretary with looking into these suggestions, the chief minister said.
According to the chief minister, the government has taken steps to promote digital technology, block chain technology and artificial intelligence.
Steps have also been taken to ensure ease of doing business and the government will take stringent action against officials who do not cooperate with this, said Pinarayi. 
