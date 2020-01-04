IB inspector found dead inside car

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: An inspector of Intelligence Bureau was found dead inside his car at Bekal on Friday. The deceased was identified as Rijo Francis, a native of Alappuzha. Around 1.30 am Rijo’s car was seen parked on the side of the road with the indicators turned on, said Bekal police. Passers-by checked the car and found the body of the officer.

Police suspect Rijo to have suffered a heart attack. He had earlier suffered a cardiac arrest, and was undergoing treatment for the past one year, added the Police. The body was later sent for postmortem examination to Pariyaram Medical College. Rijo Francis had been working as inspector with IB in Kasaragod since four years.