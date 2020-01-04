Home States Kerala

In 2019, more Kerala women migrated to ECR countries for housemaid jobs

Experts say the trend is going to remain the same in 2020 as Middle East countries continue to attract women from Kerala for jobs in ECR category.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayali women still continue to have a penchant for housemaid and nursing jobs in Middle East countries as there has been a hundred per cent rise in migration of women from Kerala to countries that require emigration check required (ECR) for employment in 2019.As per the MEA data, 289 women from Kerala migrated to ECR countries for housemaid jobs in 2019 (upto December 10) while the figures stood at 145 in 2018 and 201 in 2017. Similarly, the number of nurses from Kerala who migrated to ECR countries in 2019 was 7,713 compared to 5,685 in 2018 and 3,278 in 2017.

Experts say the trend is going to remain the same in 2020 as Middle East countries continue to attract women from Kerala for jobs in ECR category. “Malayali women still prefer Middle East countries for housemaid jobs. Though salaries are not that attractive these days in Gulf countries, Malayali women prefer to work in the Gulf because they can save a lot of money.

Usually, the housemaids get a salary ranging between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000,” said S Irudaya Rajan, Chair Professor, Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs Research Unit on International Migration at Centre for Development Studies (CDS). It was in January 2019 that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came out with an advisory saying that no Indian emigrant holding Non-ECR passport would be allowed to go to 18 ECR countries for employment without prior registration in e-Migrate.

The 18 ECR countries are Afghanistan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. 

Usually, it was from Kerala that the maximum number of women used to migrate to ECR countries for housemaid jobs till 2018, but in 2019 Andhra Pradesh surpassed Kerala with 876 of its women migrating to ECR countries for housemaid jobs. A district-wise analysis of the 2019 data revealed that it was from Thiruvananthapuram that the highest number of 53 women migrated to ECR countries for housemaid jobs followed by Pathanamthitta (33) and Kottayam (31). When it comes to migration of nurses from Kerala, Kottayam stood on top with 1918 nurses followed by Pathanamthitta (1,224) and Ernakulam (1,016).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ECR countries Kerala women
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp