IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major reshuffle, the police department has transferred a bunch of mid-level officers across the state. DIG Anup Kuruvilla John, who was serving at Kerala Police Academy, has been transferred as DIG, Anti-Terrorist Squad, Ernakulam.

Neeraj Kumar Gupta, who was on Central deputation, has been posted as DIG, Kerala Police Academy.

Thrissur City Commissioner Yathish Chandra has been transferred as Kannur SP, while incumbent Kannur SP Pratheesh Kumar has been posted as SP at the Police Headquarters. Idukki SP T Narayanan has been transferred as Kollam City Commissioner, while Kollam Commissioner P K Madhu will be the new Idukki SP.

Wayanad SP R Karuppasamy has been transferred to Thiruvananthapuram City as Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order), while incumbent Aadithya R will be posted in Thrissur city as district chief.

Crime Branch SP Zachariah George has been posted as Women Cell SP, while Consumerfed managing director Sukesan R has been posted as SP, State Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram.