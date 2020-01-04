Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan​'s silence against Kerala Governor is baffling: Congress

Ramesh Chennithala expressed surprise in the stoic silence of CM Pinarayi Vijayan against the frequent outbursts of Kerala Governor.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After staging a joint protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in the Kerala Assembly and outside, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday expressed surprise in the stoic silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the frequent outbursts of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Ever since the CAA became a law in the country, Khan has been the strongest votary of it and what came as a shocker from him was when the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to withdraw it, he dismissed it as one that is neither valid nor legal in any manner.

Reacting to the stoic silence of Vijayan on the acts of the Governor, Chennithala told the media on Saturday at Thrissur that he is surprised by the silence of Vijayan, even as Khan is going berserk.

"The Governor has crossed all limits and is now acting like a BJP leader and in Kerala such a situation has not risen before, where a Governor is behaving like this. What's even more surprising is the abject silence of Vijayan on this and that's baffling even after the Governor has shown the Kerala Assembly in poor light. Fail to understand, why Vijayan is behaving like a 'good boy'," said Chennithala.

Chennithala also pointed out that their protests against the CAA will go forward and on Martyr's Day, the Congress-led UDF will be taking to the streets against CAA, all across the state.

Comments

