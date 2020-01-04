We are also humans: Compere expresses her anguish on Facebook against Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is a known fact Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hates lengthy welcome speeches at events. He has made his displeasure known at various venues in the last four years. Often, the anchors are at the receiving end of his anger when the compering did not go according to his wishes. Sanitha Manohar, a seasoned compere and the one who faced the ire once, decided that enough was enough and poured out her anguish on social media against the chief minister.

Her immediate provocation to write a lengthy post on Facebook was reports that the chief minister chastised an anchor at the official launch of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) at a function at Mascot hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. “It is the third time the chief minister has insulted woman anchors, including myself,” wrote Sunitha on social media.

According to her, the chief minister insulted her at a function held a year ago in Kozhikode. She alleged that she was asked to keep aside by the chief minister when she was about to finish her line inviting him to speak. “He was rude when he took over the microphone and started speaking,” said Sunitha who was anchoring the event. “Yet I put up a brave face as it was a function organised to felicitate a man who had dedicated his life to philanthropy.”

She reminded the chief minister that anchors are also human beings and they should not be shouted down in front of thousands of people in the audience. “Everyone has self-esteem even if it is small,” she said.

At the RERA event, Pinarayi was seen rudely telling the woman compere to not make unnecessary announcements when she asked the people present to stand up for the lighting of the lamp ceremony. “It is a tradition to stand up while lighting the lamp during a function. If the chief minister did not like it, he should rather tell the organisers and not insult comperes,” Sunitha wrote.