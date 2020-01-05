Chief Minister commissions Cyberdome in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The northern parts of Kerala have got an extra heed in cybersecurity surveillance, with the launching of the much-awaited Cyberdome in Kozhikode on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commissioned the Cyberdome through video conference.

The digital security and technology augmentation centre for effective policing is the third such facility in the state. Cyberdome, which has started functioning at the government-run Cyberpark here, has several IT and internet security experts besides full-time police officers.

The 400-square-feet office is situated inside the Sahya building at the Cyberpark and will cater to cybercrime investigations of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode. “The Kozhikode Cyberdome will focus primarily on phone-related security issues and web security. We have collaborated with some private internet security firms and domain experts,” said C Sivaprasad, the nodal officer of the Cyberdome.

“We are going to launch a special web security drive to find out, report and avert vulnerabilities, bugs and other security pitfalls here,” he said.

“The primary focus is on the security of cooperative banks. Fraudulent issues related to one-time passwords (OTP) and social media security are other issues,” said a police officer. The long-awaited modern police control room and cyber police station were also inaugurated on Saturday.