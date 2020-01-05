CITU to intensify strike against Muthoot Finance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has decided to intensify its strike, which began on January 2, at Muthoot Finance office in Kochi, two months after a major strike paralysed operations of the non-banking institution for more than a month. CITU leaders accused the institution of dismissing employees across branches without any prior notice.

According to K N Gopinath, CITU state general secretary, 166 staff members working in 43 branches across the state were fired on December 7 at 5pm without being given any prior notice. “The management claimed staff had to be fired as their branches were facing a financial crisis and that there were branches with a lower financial status functioning without any hassles. So it is obvious that this action was targeted at the union,” said Gopinath. He also said that if there was a crisis in one of the branches, it was only legal to shift the staff to another branch and not dismiss them.