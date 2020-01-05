Home States Kerala

Denied relief, family launches fundraising drive for ex-nun

Around 28 protesters held a drive in front of the convent against the Church for denying compensation.

Published: 05th January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters conducting a fund-collection drive in front of St Joseph Provincialate Convent in Kochi on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate (ASMI) Congregation witnessed a novel form of protest on Saturday, with the family of a former nun conducting a fund-collection drive for her marriage in front of St Joseph Provincialate Convent at Ernakulam. Alleging mental and physical torture, Sr Delsy Devasia, 29, had left the convent in June last year after four years of wearing her religious habit.

Around 28 protesters held a drive in front of the convent against the Church for denying compensation. “I joined the congregation in 2008, when I was 17. It was a conscious decision taken out of a desire to serve God. But the reality within the walls of the congregation was a rude shock, as it was not what I could imagine even in my wildest dreams. I was subjected to mental torture and when it was apparent to me that I would be physically abused, I decided to leave,” said Sr Delsy, who presently works as a teacher in Bengaluru. 

When I approached the convent for compensation, they denied my request. “As per law, the congregation is to provide compensation or aid to nuns who leave the convent in initial years. But they claimed that money could be disbursed only on the basis of charity. We had given the family share for our daughter to the convent when she  joined the congregation,” said 56-year-old Thomaskutty P K, Delsy’s father, who is a daily wager.

However, Superior Sr Cletty of the St Joseph Provincialate Convent said there was no provision under which the congregation could compensate Delsy. “This is the first time someone has sought compensation after leaving the congregation. The service she provided as a nun is for charity, not for remuneration,” said Superior Cletty.

Hailing from a weak financial background, Sr Delsy’s parents are concerned about their daughter. “She is nearing 30 and we do not have enough money for her wedding. Society’s approach towards nuns who leave convents on their own volition is very saddening,” said Thomaskutty.The members of the Kerala Christian Reformation Movement (KCRM) have planned to move legally on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp