Denied relief, family launches fundraising drive for ex-nun

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate (ASMI) Congregation witnessed a novel form of protest on Saturday, with the family of a former nun conducting a fund-collection drive for her marriage in front of St Joseph Provincialate Convent at Ernakulam. Alleging mental and physical torture, Sr Delsy Devasia, 29, had left the convent in June last year after four years of wearing her religious habit.

Around 28 protesters held a drive in front of the convent against the Church for denying compensation. “I joined the congregation in 2008, when I was 17. It was a conscious decision taken out of a desire to serve God. But the reality within the walls of the congregation was a rude shock, as it was not what I could imagine even in my wildest dreams. I was subjected to mental torture and when it was apparent to me that I would be physically abused, I decided to leave,” said Sr Delsy, who presently works as a teacher in Bengaluru.

When I approached the convent for compensation, they denied my request. “As per law, the congregation is to provide compensation or aid to nuns who leave the convent in initial years. But they claimed that money could be disbursed only on the basis of charity. We had given the family share for our daughter to the convent when she joined the congregation,” said 56-year-old Thomaskutty P K, Delsy’s father, who is a daily wager.

However, Superior Sr Cletty of the St Joseph Provincialate Convent said there was no provision under which the congregation could compensate Delsy. “This is the first time someone has sought compensation after leaving the congregation. The service she provided as a nun is for charity, not for remuneration,” said Superior Cletty.

Hailing from a weak financial background, Sr Delsy’s parents are concerned about their daughter. “She is nearing 30 and we do not have enough money for her wedding. Society’s approach towards nuns who leave convents on their own volition is very saddening,” said Thomaskutty.The members of the Kerala Christian Reformation Movement (KCRM) have planned to move legally on the issue.