‘Fulfil Kerala’s railway development aspirations in Union budget’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Works Minister G Sudhakaran, who is in charge of Railways in the state, has written to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to give due consideration to the railway development needs of the state in the Union budget. In his letter, Sudhakaran urged Goyal to ensure that projects including the Thiruvananthapuram - Kasaragod semi high-speed rail project are included in the 2020-21 Union budget. Sudhakaran reminded Goyal that the Railway Board had given in-principle nod for the 532 km Thiruvanathapuram - Kasaragod semi high-speed railway line. The `66,000 crore project was proposed by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation - a joint venture of the state government and Railways.

The Minister also urged the Centre to allocate funds in the Union budget for projects that had been proposed years ago such as the rail coach factory in Palakkad and Angamali- Sabari rail line. Doubling of Ernakulam - Ambalapuzha track and Thiruvanathapuram - Kanyakumari sectors should also be given sufficient budgetary allocation, Sudhakaran added. The minister also urged the Centre to build a terminal station on the 42 acre land, which belongs to Railway, near the High Court in Ernakulam.

Sanctioning more train services to Kerala and development of Nemom and Kochuveli stations are other demands raised in his letter. He urged Goyal to ensure that the budget fulfilled the aspirations of the people in terms of railway development.