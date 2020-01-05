Kashmir stall a hit at VAIGA ’20

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: People started thronging the Kashmir stall at VAIGA 2020 after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urged them to visit the stall and understand the uniqueness of the agricultural products from the land.

The stall, put up by the Kashmir Horticulture Department and the Agriculture Department, showcases the products unique to the land including Kashmir Saffron. Other products like walnuts and badam are also displayed. The products are of high demand at the expo despite it’s high prices due to its good quality. “VAIGA is a great opportunity for us to learn the different aspects of agriculture and its mechanisation apart from meeting experts from various states,” said Kashmir Horticulture Department director Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.