Home States Kerala

Land Reforms Act: Kanam Rajendran comes out against Pinarayi

He made the remarks in presence of Thomas Isaac and Congress leader V M Sudheeran

Published: 05th January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kanam Rajendran

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s omission of C Achutha Menon’s name while recalling those who were behind the historic Land Reforms Act, has come in for sharp criticism from the CPI. “C Achutha Menon put his signature in the Land Reforms Act that paved the way for the development of the state and it is dignity to give deserving recognition to people who created history.” CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said here on Saturday.

Kanam was speaking after inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the Land Reforms Act organised by the CPI district committee. Kanam’s counter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s omission of Achutha Menon’s name while recognising those behind the Land Reforms Act during its golden jubilee celebration in Thiruvananthapuram, was an advice not to try to hide the sun using an oldwinnow (‘Muram’). 
“Achutha Menon led the implementation of Land Reforms Act in its real form. There is no need to share its credit to anyone,” he said. 

Kanam also reminded that the then opposition stood against recovering forest land from private parties as a part of land reforms saying it would affect bee-keepers and those who live by selling honey.  Kanam made the remarks in the presence of Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac and Congress leader V M Sudheeran, apart from other CPI leaders in the district.  In his presidential address, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said the role played by C Achutha Menon-led government in 1970 in implementing the Land Reforms Act in its soul was a historical fact and the state could not go forward burying the truth. 

He said that the communist party had fought its way towards implementing the Land Reforms Act and it was not done in a fortnight. “The communist government in 1957 had issued an Ordinance that tenants should not be ousted from the land they occupied. Meanwhile, the state government  formed a committee with Achutha Menon as its convenor to draft a bill on Land Reforms. It was in the 1970s that the government framed a proper rule for land reforms and implemented it,” Sunil Kumar said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Land Reforms Act Pinarayi Vijayan Kanam Rajendran
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp