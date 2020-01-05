Nepal native gets 10-yr RI, fine for raping daughter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court (for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children) awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to a Nepal native for sexually abusing his minor daughter. Kamal Dhaniram, 34, of Ramniganjal village in Nepal, was an employee in a pig farm at Chittoor. He was convicted for raping his 14-year-old daughter at their rented house in Kadamakudy over a period of time from June 1 to September 22, 2017.

Though the court awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each in three offences, the punishment would run concurrently. In case he defaults on payment of the fine, he should undergo rigorous imprisonment for another six months each for the three offences. Once the fine amount is realised, it shall be released to the victim as compensation, the order stated.