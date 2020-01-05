Home States Kerala

Nepal native gets 10-yr RI, fine for raping daughter

Though the court awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of `10,000 each in three offences, the punishment would run concurrently.

Published: 05th January 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court (for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children) awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to a Nepal native for sexually abusing his minor daughter. Kamal Dhaniram, 34, of Ramniganjal village in Nepal, was an employee in a pig farm at Chittoor. He was convicted for raping his 14-year-old daughter at their rented house in Kadamakudy over a period of time from June 1 to September 22, 2017. 

Though the court awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each in three offences, the punishment would run concurrently. In case he defaults on payment of the fine, he should undergo rigorous imprisonment for another six months each for the three offences. Once the fine amount is realised, it shall be released to the victim as compensation, the order stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp