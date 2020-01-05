Question paper row: KTU cancels BTech exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has cancelled the BTech third semester ‘Switching Theory and Logic Design’ examination of Computer Science branch held on December 31. The decision to cancel the examination was taken after a number of questions in the said paper were found to have been taken from an internal examination conducted by the College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET), in September.

KTU Vice-Chancellor MG Rajasree has directed the varsity’s examination sub-committee to inquire into the incident. An inquiry committee, with a member of the academic council and a senior faculty of Computer Science, has been constituted.

“The committee has been asked to submit a report within seven days. Based on the report, strict action will be taken against those involved if found guilty,” the university said in a press note.The issue is believed to have come to light after students of other engineering colleges, who had referred to the CET internal examination paper during preparation for the examination, complained to the varsity authorities.