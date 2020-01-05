Sreekariyam mishap accused arrested, let off on bail  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kazhakoottam police recorded the arrest of Saji Mathew and let him off on station bail in the incident of hitting a woman and her two-year-old child with his car at Sreekariyam and then dropping them midway en route to the hospital.“He said that he panicked when accident victims were taken in the car. Besides, he was unaware of the route in the city as he was from Kottarakkara. However, there is a lapse from his part. So we warned him and let him off on bail,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police have also recorded the statement of the woman and her child. They maintained that Saji had misbehaved and forced them to leave the car. City police commissioner M R Ajith Kumar has been told to submit a report to State Human Rights Commission within three weeks.

Earlier, there were allegations against the local police for taking no action on the case. The commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic had also said in a statement that the commission would consider the case after receiving the report. Earlier, it had registered a suo motu case based on media reports. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also intervened in the issue and ordered an investigation.

As per the reports, a Maruti Swift Dzire car driven by Saji Mathew hit the woman and her child at Gandhinagar on December 28. The woman injured her leg while the child suffered serious injuries on her face. The driver of the car initially tried to escape. However, some youths intervened and forced him to take them to the hospital. There are reports that a woman sitting inside the car told the driver to prevent the spread of bloodstain on the seats.

Following this, the passengers in the car did not take the injured to the hospital and dropped them mid-way. Though the victims complained to the police, allegedly, no action was taken. The woman’s husband then took to social media, leading to government intervention. Saji Mathew is a native of Kottarakkara and the car is registered in his wife’s name. Saji is an NRI and had came to the city on December 28 for a personal need.